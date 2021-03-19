Munford's Estelle acquitted in murder that happened in 2004

A Talladega County jury of eight women and four men deliberated for about four hours Friday before acquitting a Munford man of a killing that occurred in 2004.
Quentin Jabar Estelle, 37, was indicted for the murder of Johne Hoover in 2019, following an investigation that began with the discovery of Hoover’s burned body inside the latter’s Jeep Grand Cherokee in June 2004 in Cleburne County.
From the start of the trial, the defense pointed the finger at the only other living witness to Hoover’s death, Shannon Mosely, who the state called to testify.
The defense did not call any witnesses.
Although the state and the defense offered significantly different versions of how Hoover died, there was some agreement on the events leading up to his death. According to testimony from state’s witnesses, Hoover had attended parties in Jacksonville and Alexandria in the days before his death. On June 21, 2004, he called Mosely and said he wanted to buy an “eight-ball” of cocaine, which Mosely said he had.
At the time of the call, Moseley was at the Tin Shack in Munford, along with the defendant and the defendant’s half-brother. According to evidence introduced at trial, the half-brother was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2011.
All four people got into Hoover’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove to a location known as the Pipeline, where they were going to smoke some methamphetamine that Estelle had allegedly expressed curiosity about. According to Mosely’s testimony, when they arrived, the defendant pulled a gun and accused Hoover of being a snitch or an undercover police officer. Hoover fled, and Mosely said Estelle fired a shot that may have hit him in the leg. The two brothers then chased Hoover into the woods, and called to Mosely to follow them. Moseley said he saw Estelle standing over Hoover with a gun and fire a shot. Mosely said he then fled the scene, hearing more gunshots as he ran away.
The defense pointed out that Mosely had signed a plea agreement in 2007, agreeing to testify truthfully against whoever was charged. In exchange, he would be charged with obstruction of justice but not murder, and would be sentenced to propbation. The obstruction charge was never brought.
In their closing, the defense argued repeatedly that Mosely’s signing the plea agreement saying he participated in the murder was essentially a confession that he actually was the murderer. The state argued that this was not the case, and that he would have had no reason to kill someone who was just about to pay him a substantial amount of money for cocaine.
Mosley said when he got back to the Jeep he called his cousin Lance Russell, who came and got him and took him home.
Russell was also called by the state, and gave a somewhat different version of events. He agreed that he picked up Mosely, but said Estelle and his brother also got into his vehicle. After dropping Mosely off, Russell said he picked up E.V. Cooley in a Toyota 4Runner and went back to the Pipeline. Cooley drove Hoover’s vehicle.
A witness in Cleburne County reported seeing two vehicles pass him, then heard two loud noises, possibly explosions or gunshots, then saw the 4Runner coming back in the opposite direction by itself.
The defense argued that the sounds heard by this witness corresponded to the two gunshot wounds found in Hoover’s body, but the state said the autopsy results showed that Hoover was dead when his vehicle and his body were set on fire. A forensics expert testified that the inside of the Jeep and Hoover’s clothes had been soaked in gasoline.
Other than the gas soaked items in the car, there was no physical evidence recovered, there was no DNA or fingerprints and no gun or shell casings recovered.
What the jury didn’t see:
The chain of events that lead up to the arrest of Estelle began with two taped conversations between a confidential informant with the Calhoun/Cleburne Drug Task Force and Cooley. Since the tapes were not particularly high quality and Cooley could be difficult to understand, the tapes were provided to a court stenographer for a written transcript.
The transcript was completed in 2007, and provided the names of more than 50 witnesses. The defense said they had not been provided with a copy of the transcript, and were unaware of its existence until after the trial had started.
They asked for the prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office to be sanctioned, and that three pages of the 150-page document be read into the record for the jury with no testimony or corroboration from Cooley.
The state responded that they were under no obligation to turn over the transcript, since most of it actually points to Estelle’s guilt and a possible connection between Cooley and the killing itself. An actual copy of the transcript was not publicly available Friday.
Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth declined to declare a mistrial or dismiss the case Friday. Although the transcript was marked and will be included in the case, it was not presented as evidence by either side, and the jury remained unaware of its existence.