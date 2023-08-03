Munford woman charged with fraudulent use of church’s cards

A Munford woman has been charged with a dozen counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card belonging to First Baptist Church of Talladega.
Raylee Nicole Watts, 23, turned herself in to Talladega police Friday and was able to post a $30,000 bond later the same day.
According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, Watts had been working for First Baptist Church as a secretary and bookkeeper, and had access to two church credit cards in that capacity.
She is accused of using the cards on 12 different occasions between October 2021 and April 2022 to make purchases from Amazon.com without authorization.
McDaniel said none of the purchases were for big-ticket items, however.
“It was mostly things like nose rings and cell phone cases,” he said. The unauthorized expenditures totaled between $700 and $800, he said.
Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.