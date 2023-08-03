 Skip to main content
Munford woman charged with fraudulent use of church’s cards

Raylee Nicole Watts

A Munford woman has been charged with a dozen counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card belonging to First Baptist Church of Talladega.

Raylee Nicole Watts, 23, turned herself in to Talladega police Friday and was able to post a $30,000 bond later the same day.