Munford to celebrate its 20th birthday

Munford

Munford has a 20th birthday celebration set for Saturday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The town of Munford is turning 20 this weekend.

The “Gateway to the Top” was incorporated in 2002, and will be celebrating the anniversary of the occasion with a variety of festivities Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town hall and grounds. Everyone is welcome to attend.