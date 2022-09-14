Munford to celebrate its 20th birthday

The town of Munford is turning 20 this weekend.
The “Gateway to the Top” was incorporated in 2002, and will be celebrating the anniversary of the occasion with a variety of festivities Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town hall and grounds. Everyone is welcome to attend.
There will be historical speakers, food vendors, a car/truck/tractor show, pet show, a dunking booth, bouncy houses and live music, among other activities.
The lineup for the car, truck and tractor show starts at 10:30 a.m. There is no entrance fee, and prizes will be awarded for best in each category, furthest away and Mayor’s Choice Overall.
During the same time, the Talladega County Republican Party will be set up at the Munford Senior Center and will host a membership drive, voter registration and meet and greet with local candidates.