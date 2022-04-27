Munford teen already held in jail on murder charges faces felony charge for homemade knife

A Munford teenager facing three capital murder charges has managed to pick up another felony charge while in the Talladega County Metro Jail.
According to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, a maintenance crew and corrections officers making some repairs at the jail found a homemade knife in the cell of Landon Hudson Durham, who is now 19.
Kilgore said the make-shift weapon was discovered April 18, and Durham was charged with promoting prison contraband in the first degree the following day.
Bond in the new charge was set at $7,500, Kilgore said, although this is largely irrelevant since Durham is being held without bond on the capital charges.
Durham is facing three counts of capital murder for allegedly killing his mother and 13-year-old twin brothers at their home in Munford in January 2020 using knives and other bladed weapons. Since his arrest following the killings, Durham has been indicted by a grand jury and asked to be tried as a youthful offender. Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth refused to grant youthful offender status during a hearing in June 2021. He then entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the capital cases are on hold awaiting the results of a psychiatric evaluation.
Giddens said that the first part of the testing process had been completed and had determined that Durham was competent to stand trial and participate in his own defense.
The second part of the testing process, which is meant to determine Durham’s state of mind at the time of the killings, has not been completed.
According to testimony at Durham’s preliminary hearing in February, 2020, deputies were called to the Durham home Jan. 21, 2020, between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and arrived before 9 p.m. The first body, one of the boys, was found in the living room; the mother was found in her bedroom, and the second boy in a different bedroom. All three appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.
A symbol resembling a letter “S,” the word “Toga” and several arrows had been spray painted onto the walls inside the mobile home, and the letters “C,” “P” and “B” were spray painted onto the cabinets. Durham and a white SUV were missing from the scene. Both were located the next morning in Cherokee County near the Etowah County line.
After waiving his rights, Talladega County Sheriff’s Captain Mike Jones said Durham admitted killing his mother and brothers by stabbing them with knives after waiving his rights. He explained that the “S” was just a symbol that he liked, “Toga” was an animated character that he also liked, and that the letters “C," "P” and “B” on the cabinets stood for cups, plates and bowls. The arrows indicated where the bodies were, he said.
“Toga” specifically seems to refer to Himiko Toga, one of the villains in the Japanese manga/anime series “My Hero Academia.” According to fan sites, she is portrayed as a 16- or 17-year-old female who is believed to have drained several people of their blood. She often attacks with knives.
Jones also said that he had been told by Durham’s classmates that he had gone to school the day after the killings, and may have visited Quintard Mall in Oxford after that.
A charge of capital murder normally carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole of parole or death by lethal injection. Since he was less than 18 at the time of the alleged crimes, however, his punishment upon conviction will be up to life with the possibility of parole.
Promotion of prison contraband in the first degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.