Munford sex offender gets no parole

Billy Gaston

A Munford man who pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual torture in 2009 has been denied parole.

Billy Gwin Gaston, 52, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth in 2009. According to court documents, the victim in all three cases was a 12-year-old girl.