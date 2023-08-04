Munford sex offender gets no parole

A Munford man who pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual torture in 2009 has been denied parole.
Billy Gwin Gaston, 52, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth in 2009. According to court documents, the victim in all three cases was a 12-year-old girl.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard Gaston’s case July 26. Their minutes reflect only that the case was heard and parole was denied, but do not indicate testimony from any witnesses for or against. There is also no reset date listed.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Gaston is currently housed at Easterling Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to be released after completing his sentence in April 2028. He stayed in jail for 303 days before pleading guilty and must be credited for that time. He is not eligible for “good time” credit in prison, however.
After being released, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.