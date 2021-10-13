Munford resident wants to help Talladega with counseling services

Ashley Judkins, a Munford resident who recently started working toward her doctorate, saw a need in Talladega and is doing her best to fill it.
“There is so much killing now in Talladega, so much suicide,” said the new owner of Healing to Grow Counseling. "I want to try and do something to help the community.”
Judkins graduated from Munford High School in 2010 and attended Jacksonville State University, where she earned a degree in criminal justice. But she was led to something different, and soon had earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling and her education specialist certificate.
“God led me," she said. "I’m just following along with his process, and living my faith. I just really wanted to help, and I was led to the best way to do that.”
Judkins went to work for Highland Health Systems in Anniston, where she befriended, and was mentored by, Iris Boykins, who spoke at the ribbon cutting Saturday.
“I am proud of Ashley,” she said. “I am proud of her energy, and her sweet spirit. I am proud of everything she has accomplished and will accomplish. … I am blown away. She is beyond expectations, and I hope God’s blessings go with her.”
Healing to Grow “provides therapeutic, in person or virtual therapy sessions from the comfort of your own space to individuals, families and/or groups … in all ages of life,” according to Judkins.
Issues include anxiety, depression, anger, grief, post traumatic stress disorder, self-esteem, daily life hassles, bullying, stress, self harm, suicide and crisis prevention. She added she is also more than willing to work with local schools.
She also is available on weekends, and willing to work with children of ages 1 and up.
For a free 15-minute consultation or to schedule an appointment, call 256-240-1777 or visit www.healingtogrow.clientsecure.me.