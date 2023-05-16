Munford pedestrian apparent victim of hit-and-run on bypass

Talladega police are investigating a fatal hit and run on the 275 Bypass during the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Capt. Bob Curtis.
The deceased was identified as Andrew Jobson, 34, of Munford. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Curtis said it appeared that Jobson had come to TOP Trails in Talladega with his parents.
Officers were still talking to the parents inside the park when they were notified that a pedestrian had been struck on the bypass. When the officers went to the scene, there were no cars nearby, and Jobson was laying halfway in and halfway off the roadway, with his wallet lying next to him. The officers were unable to find a pulse, and the paramedics that responded shortly afterward were also unsuccessful. Jobson was pronounced dead by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Curtis said as of Monday morning, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case, and no vehicle description. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4162 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also lead an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.