Munford Middle School Junior Beta Club unveil free library, pantry

MUNFORD — Members of the Munford Middle School Junior Beta Club, other students, staff and public officials from the area turned out Friday morning for the dedication and unveiling of a Little Free Library and Pantry on the school’s campus, in the butterfly garden.
“Our club considered a couple of locations either on campus or off,” Club President Addie Powers said. “We knew that it needed to be easily accessible while being safe. Ultimately, we decided on the campus butterfly garden — accessible, safe and meaningful to the MMS family.”
The library and food pantry were dedicated to the memory of Angelynn Luckado, a student who pushed for changes to state law to make organ donation easier. The butterfly garden is also dedicated to her, Powers said.
She thanked coordinator of literacy instruction Dr. Angela Robinson, Principal Angel Carter and Carl Hudson and the Talladega County Board of Education Maintenance Department, who actually built the boxes for food and book donations., as well as Kimberly Murray, 4H and the science club for providing landscaping.
Beta Club Sponsor Bethany Thomas said she first got the idea for a little free food pantry from an article in Eating Well Magazine. Club co-sponsor Shannan McGowan had been thinking along similar lines, but with a library.
“I applied for the grant, and we got the kit,” Thomas said. “The students designed it, and contributed books, food and personal items. The maintenance staff actually built it.”
The food pantry and the library are both open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Anyone in need can pick up whatever they need, and donations can be made at any time as well.
The ceremony Friday morning was also significant since it was the first public event attended by County Commissioner Darrell Ingram after being sworn in earlier this week.
“These kids are our biggest asset,” Ingram said. “I’m all about the kids, here in Munford and in Lincoln and Eastaboga.”
He added his wife was from Munford, and that in addition to being a commissioner, he also drove a county school bus for Munford students.