Munford man, Talladega woman charged with trafficking

A Munford man and a Talladega woman were arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, according to the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Jeremy Lynn Hughes, 46, and Jessica Nichole Mabrey, 36, were both arrested Wednesday morning at Hughes’ home on Jennifer Road, according to Task Force Commander Michael Roberson, Hughes had been the subject of an ongoing investigation that led to two warrants against him for trafficking and one against her.
A third trafficking count was added for Hughes, along with charges of possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales, baggies, etc.) based on evidence recovered at the house Wednesday morning.
“He claimed everything we found at the house,” Roberson said.
Hughes' total bond was set at $175,000, Roberson said. Mabrey’s bond on the trafficking charge was set at $50,000, but she was also on probation at the time of her arrest, and that will likely be revoked.
“She told me she was actually on probation for drug possession when we arrested her,” Roberson said.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.