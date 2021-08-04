Munford man pleads guilty to violation sex offender registration act

TALLADEGA — A Munford man who was arrested last year for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act has pleaded guilty, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
William Frederick Baker, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. A sentencing date will be set for later this year.
Baker was arrested for rape in Talladega County in 1978, and has apparently been out of prison since 1982, but managed to never register as a sex offender.
After being refused youthful offender status (he was 20 at the time), Baker pleaded guilty to assault with intent to ravish, a lesser-included charge to rape that is no longer on the books in Alabama.
He was originally given seven years, suspended, with five years probation, but according to court records from the time, he was unable to hold down a job and was arrested on various misdemeanor charges. He was sent to prison for about a year, then settled in Munford. He had some minor brushes with the law over the last 30 years, but still managed to avoid registering as a sex offender. According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Baker should have been checking in quarterly since at least 2011.
SORNA violation is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Also in court this week, Woodruff:
—Sentenced Troy Cannon Dyall, 31, to 60 months, split, 353 days in jail and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
—Sentenced Taylor Benjamin Goff, 30, to 52 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree.
—Sentenced Terry Lane Arnold, 22, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
—Sentenced Timothy Green, 40, to 52 months, suspended, 24 months probation and six months, concurrent, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively.
—Sentenced James Lee Pressley 47, to 54 months, reverse split, 18 months probation and nine months prison, for burglary in the third degree, possession of burglar's tools and obstruction of justice with a false identity, with all three sentences running concurrently.
—Sentenced Alyson Dawn Smith, 29, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months for possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Accepted a guilty plea from Benny F. Tucker to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentencing will be at a later date.