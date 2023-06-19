 Skip to main content
Munford man jailed on SORNA violation charge

Clifford Maurice Mosley

A Munford man has been jailed for alleged violations of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Clifford Maurice Mosley, 50, is currently in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.