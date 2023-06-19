Munford man jailed on SORNA violation charge

A Munford man has been jailed for alleged violations of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Clifford Maurice Mosley, 50, is currently in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
According to court records, Mosley was charged with rape in the second degree of a 13-year-old girl in Talladega County in 2009. He later pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to only six months in jail, but is still required to register as a sex offender.
Mosely has been arrested for SORNA violations several times since being released from jail.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Mosley was arrested for a SORNA violation and was able to post bond on May 15. Upon making bond, he would have had three days to register.
“By May 25, he hadn’t come in or even tried to make an appointment,” Jones said. So a warrant was issued May 30.”
Jones said deputies were not immediately able to locate Mosely to serve him with the new warrant, so they went to CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama for help.
Mosley turned himself in on June 12. Bond on the new warrant was set at $2,500, but the previous bond was revoked, so Mosley is likely to be in jail for a while, Jones said.
Mosley appears to have at least one other SORNA conviction, in 2018.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
