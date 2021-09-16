Munford man dies from apparent accidental fall

An apparent accident on Stockdale Road on Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a Munford man, according to a report on file with Talladega Police.
Bradley Clinton Duke, 31, was found on the ground between two 20-foot tall grain silos off Stockdale Road, according to Lt. Ron McElrath of Talladega Police.
McElrath said Duke appeared to have fallen, probably sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday, although there were no witnesses to the fall.
There is no indication that the fall resulted from anything other than an accident, however.
Duke was still alive when police and North Star paramedics arrived on the scene, McElrath added.
He was transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham by helicopter.
According to an obituary notice posted by Usrey Funeral Home, “Clint” Duke was a native and lifelong resident of Munford and had worked on Stockdale Farms, which his family owned, since he was a child. He was married to Melissa Duke, who is expecting their first child, a boy, in early October. He was also a stepfather to three daughters and a grandfather to their children.
“Farming was his life, due to his generous nature and his need to ensure everyone was fed,” according to the online obituary.
He was a “hard working man who loved his family. He was a wonderful man to all who knew him, a friend to all and gave while expecting nothing but love in return,” according to the obituary.
A graveside service was held at Stockdale Baptist Cemetery on Thursday afternoon.