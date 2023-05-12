Munford man charged in sawed-off shotgun incident

A Munford man is facing felony weapons charges after a bizarre incident last week involving at least two other people, neither of whom wanted to press charges.
Kenneth Wayne Pritchett, 36, was arrested April 30 on a charge of possession of a sawed-off shotgun, which is a Class C felony in Alabama. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he was able to post a $7,500 bond the next day and was released.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded to a residence on the 3000 block of Chinabee Road in Munford April 29 after being called to a possible shooting. On arrival, Jones said, they found a female who appeared to have been struck by a single shotgun pellet and a male with a superficial injury to one arm. It was not immediately clear if the male victim had also been grazed by pellets, by a bullet or cut with glass shards from where the lights had been shot out.
There were two buildings and an automobile on the property that had also been hit by gunfire; one of the buildings appeared to have been hit by a shotgun blast, while the other building and the pistol appeared to have been hit by a 9 mm pistol.
Pritchett was not with the two victims when deputies arrived, Jones said, but he was located a short distance away. Pritchett lives in one of the two structures, and the other two victims live in the other.
Investigators believe there was some sort of argument between Pritchett and the male victim beforehand, but since none of the people involved wished to press charges, no details are known.
Pritchett was arrested by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, however, for possession of a shotgun with a barrel less than 16 inches long, which is against the law for anyone but a law enforcement officer in Alabama.
Conviction for possession of a sawed-off shotgun is one year and one day to 10 years in prison.