Munford man charged in sawed-off shotgun incident

kenneth pritchett

Kenneth Wayne Pritchett

A Munford man is facing felony weapons charges after a bizarre incident last week involving at least two other people, neither of whom wanted to press charges.

Kenneth Wayne Pritchett, 36, was arrested April 30 on a charge of possession of a sawed-off shotgun, which is a Class C felony in Alabama. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he was able to post a $7,500 bond the next day and was released.