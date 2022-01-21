Munford man charged in connection with possessing obscene image

A Munford man has been charged with possession of obscene material with intent to disseminate by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Glenn Bryant, 64, was arrested Tuesday and released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond set by the Talladega County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to Bryant by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Jones said Bryant had a sexual image of a person under the age of 17 in a format or system that would allow it to be easily accessed or transferred by someone else.
Jones said Bryant did not appear to have taken the picture himself, and the picture does not appear to be anyone that he actually knows.
Possession with intent to disseminate obscene material is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.