Munford man arrested on obscene images charge

A Munford man has been arrested on a charge of dissemination of obscene material depicting minors.

Caleb Gage Camp, 20, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Camp posted a $15,000 bond and was released shortly after being booked.