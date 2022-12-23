Munford man arrested on obscene images charge

A Munford man has been arrested on a charge of dissemination of obscene material depicting minors.
Caleb Gage Camp, 20, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Camp posted a $15,000 bond and was released shortly after being booked.
Capt. Mike Jones said investigators received an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding local postings to a social media platform in March. Investigators identified Camp as a suspect, interviewed him and seized electronic devices from his home in Munford.
The images allegedly found on Camp’s devices mostly depicted girls appearing to be between the ages of 10 and 14.
Dissemination of obscene matter depicting children under the age of 17 is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.