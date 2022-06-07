Munford man accused of trying to build a pipe bomb in his home

A Munford man has been arrested on felony explosives charges after deputies discovered an alleged pipe bomb under construction in his home.
Ryan Blake Montgomery, 22, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $25,000 bond.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Montgomery Police alerted the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office to some alarming social media posts allegedly made by Montgomery on May 24. The following day, deputies interviewed Montgomery, who indicated that he had been thinking about harming himself. Montgomery was transported to a hospital, and deputies executed a search warrant at his residence.
Tubbs said the search turned up what appeared to be a pipe bomb under construction.
It was not clear what, if anything, Montgomery had planned for the explosive device had he completed, Tuibbs said.
Tubbs also did not comment on the precise nature of the troubling social media posts