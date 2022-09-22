Munford man accused of receiving stolen property, having a firearm

A Munford man was arrested Wednesday for receiving stolen property in the first degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Charles Purvis, 43, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $150,000. He was still behind bars as of Thursday afternoon.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, two stolen utility trailers were located in Munford Sept. 15 on Goodenville Road, near Purvis’ home. A warrant was obtained for Purvis’ arrest, and he was taken into custody Wednesday.
Tubbs said Purvis also had a gun in spite of having a previous conviction for a violent felony, which is a felony in and of itself.
The nature of Purvis' previous offense was not readily available Thursday afternoon.
Being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.