Munford man accused of receiving stolen property, having a firearm

Kenneth Charles Purvis

A Munford man was arrested Wednesday for receiving stolen property in the first degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Charles Purvis, 43, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $150,000. He was still behind bars as of Thursday afternoon.