Munford man accused of distributing, trafficking Fentanyl

A Munford man is facing a maximum penalty of life in prison for distribution and trafficking in Fentanyl.
Jimmy Dal Hartford, 44, was arrested Friday and charged with trafficking, criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with two distribution warrants from December.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Michael Roberson, the arrests stemmed from a series of undercover operations in the Munford area.
“We started with a couple of buys,” Roberson said. “Then he delivered more than one gram of Fentanyl to us, which is enough for a trafficking charge.”
Hartford’s bond was set at $150,000 by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. He remained behind bars as of Monday evening.
A synthetic opioid, Fentanyl was first developed to treat pain in cancer patients. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Fentayl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is frequently added to or sold as a substitute for heroin.
Trafficking in any controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.