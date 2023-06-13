 Skip to main content
Munford High student selected for leadership forum

Brooklyn Morgan

Brooklyn Morgan of Talladega will be joining other outstanding high school students from across the country to take part in a academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine.

The program takes place this summer on the campus of Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C.