Munford High student selected for leadership forum

Brooklyn Morgan of Talladega will be joining other outstanding high school students from across the country to take part in a academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine.
The program takes place this summer on the campus of Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C.
NYLF Medicine is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Brooklyn was nominated to attend the forum by Jennifer Stockdale, her math teacher at Munford High School. In addition to participating in community service projects such as trash pick-ups and food drives, Brooklyn worked at Shocco Springs Baptist Assembly as a recreation facilitator last summer. She will continue her work at Shocco this summer after returning from the NYLF Medicine Program.
She is passionate about sports and plays travel soccer. She also played on the varsity soccer team at Munford High School.
“Brooklyn is very interested in the arts and has taken ballet for eight and half years. She participated in Missoula Children’s Theatre productions at the Historic Talladega Ritz Theatre for six years. She also attended Arts Camp for Kids at Heritage Hall Museum for six years, where she won a blue ribbon for hersculpture. With dreams of working in the medical field, Brooklyn is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides,” according to the announcement.
Brooklyn is the daughter of Heather Herrington and David Morgan of Talladega. Grandparents are the late Sharon Morgan and Billy Morgan, leader of Full Circle Band, of Talladega, and Barbra and Arthur Herrington of Talladega. Brooklyn attends Ridgeview Baptist Church and Hatchett Creek Baptist Church with her grandfather, Billy Morgan.