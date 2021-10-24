Munford High School receives $1,000 in donated forest products in 'Woods to Goods Week'

Georgia-Pacific and the Forest Workforce Training Institute of the Alabama Forestry Association donated $1,000 worth of forest products to Munford High School on Tuesday as part of the Woods to Goods Week promotion.
According to a news release, Alabama Woods to Goods Week is a weeklong promotional event to celebrate forestry’s professionals, products and industry. The third week of October has been proclaimed by Governor Kay Ivey as Woods to Goods Week and coincides with National Forest Products Week.
"We are celebrating across the state with mill tours, log site visits, forest product donations and many other educational events to highlight the industry’s environmental, community and economic impact,” said Jordan McCurdy of the Forestry Association.