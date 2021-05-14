Munford High School has job fair

Munford High School juniors and seniors had an opportunity to discuss possible careers in manufacturing, retail, food service and others from 17 different businesses in the area.
Participating businesses included Shocco Springs, Talladega Castings and Machine Company, Talladega Career Center, Alabama National Guard, U.S. Army and Marines, Onin Staffing, Kronospan, Publix of Oxford, Coosa Valley Medical Center, Talladega Fire Department, Legacy Cabinets, Barber Properties, Elwood Staffing, Alabama Specialty Products, Cracker Barrell of Oxford and New South Express.