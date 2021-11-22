Munford burglars took cash, guns, checkbook, TV, jewelry and a pillowcase worth $5

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least five residential burglaries reported Nov. 18 and 19, including four in the Munford area.
At least two, and possibly three, of the Munford burglaries are likely related to each other, according to Captain Mike Jones.
The first of the Munford burglaries happened Nov. 18 on the 2800 block of Chinabee Road sometime between 11 a.m. and 2:12 pm. Jones said the burglar or burglars forced open a side door and stole a Phillips CPAP machine valued at $500, about $500 cash and a checkbook belonging to Chapel Church, along with a variety of firearms and hunting equipment.
Jones said the weapons listed as stolen included a .380 Hi Point semiautomatic pistol at $300, a Bushnell rangefinder valued at $300, miscellaneous ammunition valued at $800, a black crossbow valued at $400, a Golden Eagle compound bow valued at $400, a Bear compound bow valued at $300, a 303 bolt action rifle valued at $400, a .22 magnum bolt action rifle valued at $250, a Rmington 30-06 pump action valued at $700, a Marlin .22 semiautomatic rifle valued at $400, a Marlin .22 lever action rifle valued at $400, a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver valued atr $300, a Winchester .20 semiautomatic valued at $500, a .300 bolt action rifle valued at $400, a Remington .22 pump action valued at $500 and a pair of insulated pants and jacket valued at $130. As of Monday afternoon, investigators had a serial number for only one of the guns.
None of the checks had been written anywhere, Jones added.
Deputies responded to the second burglary the same day on the 600 block of Jenifer Road. The break-in happened between 5:30 a.m. and 2:50 p.m.
The victim told investigators that the entire house had been ransacked, but the only item listed as stolen as of Monday was a pillowcase valued at $5. Forced entrance was made through the front door.
The next incident was less than half a mile away, on the 700 block of Munford Road between 7:30 a.m. and 5:36 p.m.
The items listed as stolen from here include a black Vizio TV valued at $150, $60 cash, a Roku streaming device and remote valued at $40 and two more pillow cases. Entrance was through a rear door.
These last two incidents are almost certainly related, Jones said.
The last of the Munford burglaries was on the 2700 block of Jenifer Road, a good distance away from the others, Jones said.
According to the victim, the items stolen included assorted gold and silver rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets valued at $10,000, two BowTech compound bows valued at $1,000, a Matthews competition compound bow with black case valued at $1,000, 12 arrows with broadheads valued at $100 and an angle grinder valued at $50. Damage is listed at $200 to side door and frame and $100 to a shed door.
Jones said the angle grinder was taken from the shed, everything else was from inside the house.
Jones said the fifth break-in was reported Nov. 18 between 6 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Glovers Ferry Road. Damage was done to the front door, but the only thing reported stolen was a Savage Arms 12 gauge shotgun.
There are no witnesses or suspects in any of these cases, Jones said.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
You may also contact East Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward, according to the group’s website.