Munford borrows $50K to buy 90 acres of former timber property

The Munford Town Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to borrow $50,000 from First Bank of Alabama to purchase some property on Prieb’s Mill Road. Councilwoman Elaine Stephens cast the dissenting vote.
According to Mayor Joann Fambrough, the town will be purchasing 90 acres from Regions Southeast Timber Fund of Birmingham. All of the sellable timber has been harvested from the property, and the company no longer has any particular use for it.
The town wants the property for “future growth,” Fambrough said. “We’re hoping that a business or industry will want to develop it and be a good partner for us.”
The property is not contiguous to the existing town limits now, Fambrough added, but will be incorporated into the town by the state legislature once it has been acquired.
The mayor said she had already spoken with Alabama Power about utilities to the site, and that several people have been approached and shown interest in the property.
The total asking price for the property is $180,000, but the city will be borrowing only $50,000. There is enough money on hand to cover the rest, Fambrough said. The sale is expected to close by May 15.
Tuesday’s vote was taken during a brief called meeting in the middle of a much longer work session.
As for her no vote, Stephens said it had to do with the location of the property, and that she “never did really approve of the purchase. I just never thought it was feasible.”
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Discussed obtaining grant funds with a representative of the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission for the demolition of the old Munford High School building, and the construction of a new city park on the site. The town applied for a similar grant last year, but did not get it.
—Held a lengthy discussion about the town’s various appointed boards and who, if anyone, is serving on them. No action was taken Tuesday, but at some point in the future there appears to be a consensus that the existing boards will be abolished and the council will simply start over.
—Heard a brief update on the town’s revamped web page. Portals for the police department, the senior center and the library are already up and running.