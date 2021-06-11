Mudd Street wreck leaves four dead

The Talladega County Deputy Coroner has released the names of four people left dead after a vehicle accident Thursday night.
Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent said Jerome “Jerry” Wallace, 81, of Eastaboga, Chelsea Turley, 30, of Oxford, a 9-year old and a 3-year old were all pronounced dead at the scene at 6:02 p.m.
Vincent said Talladega County 911 received a call at 5:49 p.m of a two-car motor vehicle accident in the 4800 Block of Mudd Street. The accident occurred approximately five miles north of Lincoln city limits.
A news release from the Alabama Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Turley, collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Wallace.
The highway patrol said Turley, her passengers, and Wallace were not using seat belts at the time of the accident.
The release said nothing further is available at this time as troopers continue to investigate.