MS charity event being held Saturday

The first ever Multiple Sclerosis Charity Gala is set for Saturday, March 18, starting at 6 p.m. at Celebrations in Pell City. Tickets for the event are still available.
March is MS Awareness Month.
The event is being organized by Yanicka Nix, a Sylacauga native and “MS warrior.” Nix currently lives in Atlanta, but wanted to have the inaugural gala in Alabama because that’s where she was born and raised, and still has many family and friends.
“The purpose of the gala is to bring awareness to MS warriors and the community as a whole,” she said in a release announcing the event. Since she was diagnosed in 2016, she has encountered many other people with the same disease, but with different signs and symptoms, from mild to extremely severe, she said. One of the primary purposes of the gala is to raise awareness of the disease and what to look for.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Doug Stewart, a neurologist from Atlanta. Live entertainment will be by Ales Banks and Company of Huntsville. There will also be dinner and dancing, with all proceeds going to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Contact Nix at 205-706-7524 for more information.