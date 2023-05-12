 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Movie night planned in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA Sylacauga Parks and Recreation is partnering with Heritage South Credit Union to bring a movie night in the park to the Sylacauga community. 

“Minions: The Rise of GRU” will be shown May 20 at Fairmont Park, 3315 Livingston Trace.