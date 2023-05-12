Movie night planned in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga Parks and Recreation is partnering with Heritage South Credit Union to bring a movie night in the park to the Sylacauga community.
“Minions: The Rise of GRU” will be shown May 20 at Fairmont Park, 3315 Livingston Trace.
Ernie’s Hotdogs and Pelicans Snoballs will provide dinner and dessert options for moviegoers, while popcorn and candy will be sold for charity by the Heritage South Credit Union crew.
The fun starts around 6:30 p.m. but the movie’s start time will depend on the sunset and cloud coverage on the day of the event.
Patrons should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.