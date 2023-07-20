 Skip to main content
Mountain bike theft charged to Munford man

A Munford man is facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing an expensive mountain bike.

Matthew Blake Hamlin, 27, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies July 14 for theft of property in the second degree. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Hamlin is accused of stealing an HKS Mountain Bike off Ledbetter Road sometime around July 11. The owner provided photos of the bike, include some unique characteristics.