Mountain bike theft charged to Munford man

A Munford man is facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing an expensive mountain bike.
Matthew Blake Hamlin, 27, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies July 14 for theft of property in the second degree. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Hamlin is accused of stealing an HKS Mountain Bike off Ledbetter Road sometime around July 11. The owner provided photos of the bike, include some unique characteristics.
When the bike was located a couple of days later, the serial number had been filed off and it had been painted blue, but was still identified as the bike in the photos. Tubbs said Hamlin initially told investigators that the found the bicycle that way, but later admitted that it was the same one in the photos and that he had taken it.
Bond in the case was set at $7,500. Hamlin was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail Wednesday evening, according to jail records.
Alabama law defines theft of property in the second degree as stealing anything valued between $1,500 and $2,500. It is a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.