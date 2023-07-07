Motorists may hate the delays, but construction represents growth in Pell City

Anyone heading north along U.S. 231 North from Pell City’s downtown areas, or from further south, has witnessed the problem.
Road work expected to help drivers make their way through denser traffic once the city’s new shopping center opens on Dr. John Haynes Drive has its upside, and a downside.
During daytime hours, the northbound section of U.S. 231 is marked with a one-lane-only blinking sign that warns drivers about a quarter of a mile before the intersection that they need to start moving into the far left lane.
For now, and for a few more days, drivers taking the route northward can expect a bit more of the situation, which varies with the time of day the road is traveled; the route opens up in the evenings after work hours.
Street Department Supervisor Greg Gossett said the work at U.S. 231 and Dr. John Haynes Drive is nearing completion.
There are times, when traffic is not at peak hours, when driving through the area isn’t so stacked up. But, at other times, depending upon traffic flow, the backup from the turn into Dr. John Haynes Drive has reached southward close to the Pell City Steak House.
But that’s a key location in avoiding the possible backups.
Drivers who take the turn east onto Comer Avenue will travel to the Pell City Industrial Park intersection, where they may opt to turn left onto Dr. John Haynes Drive to reach existing businesses without clutter.
They may also continue straight on Comer, which becomes Old Coal City Road, and when they reach the new intersection just past the I-20 overpass, turn left into the access road into the Walmart shopping area, avoiding U.S. 231 North altogether.
“This will be a good route to member,” Gossett said. “It will help reduce the number of cars in the construction area, and help people get to where they’re going.”
Speeds through the Comer Avenue area, which is residential, are lower, and drivers will need to observe them when driving the alternative route.
For those heading north on U.S. 231 to the I-20 access, using U.S. 78 is an alternative to construction delays, to both the Eden and Riverside interstate entrances.
Lanes traveling south on U.S. 231 from the Walmart shopping area and Dr. John Haynes Drive are uninterrupted by the ongoing construction.
But there are more changes to watch for in the coming weeks, Gossett said, when traffic light work begins, likely between now and August.
“We’ve been told there won’t be any complete lane closures during this,” Gossett said. “But, there will be work going on and things to watch for, then, too.”