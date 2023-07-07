 Skip to main content
Traffic tension

Motorists may hate the delays, but construction represents growth in Pell City

Anyone heading north along U.S. 231 North from Pell City’s downtown areas, or from further south, has witnessed the problem.

Road work expected to help drivers make their way through denser traffic once the city’s new shopping center opens on Dr. John Haynes Drive has its upside, and a downside.