Motions in suit filed against city, school system delayed until June

Hearings regarding alleged damages caused to a student in a “sleepover” school function held at Pell City High School were delayed from last Wednesday until June 16.
The civil charges asking for damages were filed earlier this year in St. Clair County Circuit Court, following a reported incident of hazing and assault during a school baseball team sleepover held on school property Jan. 16.
The lawsuit also alleges that the student was given medication from a school system employee.
Both the Pell City School System and the City of Pell City, along with individuals, were named in the suit, filed by the student’s parents, Billy Johnson and Cayce Johnson in March.
The Pell City School System and the City of Pell City have responded to the charges in the suit with motions to dismiss the allegations.
The recent motion to delay the hearings was made at the request of the plaintiffs, citing a lack of response to the suit from each of the defendants named in the suits.
The suit names PCHS Head Baseball Coach David Collins and Assistant Baseball Coach John Gluschick as the individuals who allegedly gave the student “the medication.”
The suit names 10 individuals and/ or groups as defendants in the suit from the school system, including Superintendent Dr. James Martin, PCHS Principal Holly Harmon Costello, Collins, Gluschick, former PCHS Athletic Director Steve Mask, School Resource Officers Jonathan Jenkins and Officer Thomas Gray, The City of Pell City and five “Fictitious Defendants” who had alleged involvement in the situation and events.
Among other demands, the suit requests compensatory damages, punitive damages, and all costs from filing the suit including attorneys’ fees, “all special, incidental and consequential damages,” along with “such other relief as the court of jury deems just and proper under the circumstances.”
The suit describes the event as a “Midnight Madness” function, and states that the lights were out inside the facility when the student was lying on a concrete floor, and “teammates struck him in the head several time with pillows.”
Filed April 3, the motion to dismiss the city’s suit cites a lack of “unfair notice of what the city is being called upon to defend and fails to state any cognizable legal claim upon which relief can be granted in any event.”
It adds that two defendants named in the suit are not the employees of the city and a request within the suit for their termination is not a matter for the city to address, but for the school system.
The motion also includes the statement that the suit which includes the city employees did not allege that the employees did anything and this is in contrast to the allegation of “negligence and wantonness,” which is charged in the suit.
It continues with the statement that a “potentially hidden claim” in the suit regarding a “negligent investigation” is unclear, with “a claim which the plaintiff has not spelled out in the pleadings.”
The motion to dismiss the city from the suitcontinues to charge that as law enforcement officers, the law enforcement individuals included in the suit are entitled to immunity from individual tort liability from that arises from the performance of any discretionary function of his or her job.
The Pell City Board of Education’s motion to dismiss allegations includes its “sovereign immunity” as an arm of the State of Alabama, which according to Alabama Code, “shall not be made a defendant in any court of law or equity.”
The motion to dismiss further states that the immunity extends to employees of the Board of Education, such as teachers and staff named in the suit.
Addressing the roles of Collins and Gluschick, the motion cites battery and assault allegations as statements that regard the two as not having crossed the legal definitions of these, which include injury caused by actions of an “angry or revengeful way.”
Assistant Metro Editor Bill Edwards: 256-236-1551. On Twitter @bedwards_star.