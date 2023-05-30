 Skip to main content
Motions in suit filed against city, school system delayed until June

Hearings regarding alleged damages caused to a student in a “sleepover” school function held at Pell City High School were delayed from last Wednesday until June 16.

The civil charges asking for damages were filed earlier this year in St. Clair County Circuit Court, following a reported incident of hazing and assault during a school baseball team sleepover held on school property Jan. 16.

Assistant Metro Editor Bill Edwards: 256-236-1551. On Twitter @bedwards_star.