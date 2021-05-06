Mothers who've lost children to gun violence gather to pray, seek justice

Erica Lynch, Lisa Wilson, Cecelia Morris, Carrie Pointer, Donishea Jones, Kameshia Stamps, LaQuitta Wallace and LaRissa O’Neal attended the inaugural meeting Wednesday night of an organization that none of them wanted to be part of: each of them is the mother of a son or daughter who was lost to gun violence in Talladega over the last several years.
In one case, an arrest has been made and a suspect is in jail, but has not gone to trial. In two other cases, grand juries have returned no bills after determining that the deaths were likely accidental. In another case, the victim has been missing since just before Christmas. The other cases remain open. None of them are satisfied.
The group that came together Wednesday night at Championship Church still does not have an official name (Mothers Against Gun Violence Talladega and Mothers Against Black On Black Violence were discussed), and beyond seeking justice for their children, do not have a formal agenda just yet.
Each of them wore a black T-shirt with “My Son (or Daughter, in one case) Lost His (Her) Life To Gun Violence — I Want Justice” emblazoned across the front.
The meeting was organized by Sabriana Swain, who is well known in social justice circles in Talladega.
“I can’t tell any of you that I know your pain,” she said Wednesday. “I don’t. But I did lose my sister to gun violence in 1994, and I asked God to take me out. I was hospitalized twice, and I thought about taking my own life. I can talk about depression. And I can talk about putting your faith in God, about hope, about finding something to believe in. I’m ashamed that I didn’t trust in God a long time ago.”
In her invocation, Pastor Barbara Embry said, “Whether it is realized on Earth or not, justice will come.” She prayed that the women assembled Wednesday “would be strong enough to assist others if the need arises” and reminded them to “thank God for the memories, the good times when you had them on your knees.”
Pastor Phoebe Presson and Dr. Adia Winfrey were also present at the meeting and offered whatever support, assistance and guidance they could.
All of the mothers introduced themselves Wednesday, and told the name of the child they had lost. Almost all expressed frustration that no one had ever been arrested or tried for the killing of their child; some expressed fear and anger towards an amoral generation, some expressed frustration for people who knew things but would not come forward, some said the blame lay within the community itself. All of them had a story to tell, and all of them were grieving Wednesday night.
Wednesday will not be their last meeting, either. Representatives of the group will speak with a television station Thursday, and are planning to address the city council Monday night.
Another mother, who was not present Wednesday, has organized a balloon release in Pines Park on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., which many of the attendees Wednesday said they planned to attend.