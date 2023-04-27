Mothers tea party being held at event center May 13

SYLACAUGA — The Gathering Space, an event center, will be holding a Mommy and Me Tea Party on May 13 from noon-3. This paid-admission-only event will be hosted by Gathering Space owners Carl and Kimberley Spence. The location of the event will be 877 Old Birmingham Hwy., Sylacauga.
“This event is for everyone and it is not gender specific,” Kimberley Spence said. She urges children to bring their mothers out and enjoy some bonding time with them. There will be brunch served as well as a mini photo shoot. The organizers will have different crafting projects and also a photo booth.
“There will be small gifts given to the mothers that attend,” Spence said. She said that she wants the community to know that everyone is welcomed and come “dressed to impress.”
Cost of admission $25 for just about everyone, age 10 and above. Younger children, age 4-9, get in for $20 and 3 years of age and younger are free. According to the website connected with the event, ticket prices also have a surcharge of about $3 and those tickets must be bought in advance; one cannot gain admission on the day of the party.
The hosts encourage guests to arrive on time because the event will begin promptly at noon, with brunch starting at 12:15.
Tickets may be bought at this website: