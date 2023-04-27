 Skip to main content
Mothers tea party being held at event center May 13

SYLACAUGA The Gathering Space, an event center, will be holding a Mommy and Me Tea Party on May 13 from noon-3. This paid-admission-only event will be hosted by Gathering Space owners Carl and Kimberley Spence. The location of the event will be 877 Old Birmingham Hwy., Sylacauga. 

“This event is for everyone and it is not gender specific,” Kimberley Spence said. She urges children to bring their mothers out and enjoy some bonding time with them. There will be brunch served as well as a mini photo shoot. The organizers will have different crafting projects and also a photo booth. 