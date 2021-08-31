Mothers against drunk driving break goal with Lincoln 5k

LINCOLN — Mothers Against Drunk Driving smashed through its goal with Saturday’s Walk Like MADD 5K in Moseley Park.
Alabama MADD Director Pamela Morton said the event raised a total of $18,000 — far over its goal of $5,000. She said the support from local residents was outstanding.
“That's quite a jump,” she said. “Lincoln is an incredible town.”
Morton said the idea for the walk came from Lincoln resident Aprile Powell who lost her daughter, Brantley Rayanna Powell, in a drunk-driving incident in 2020. She said she had never seen a community rally around one of its families like they did Saturday.
“They just loved on them,” Morton said. “Countless people just showed up to help.”
Moton said city council members Joey Callahan, Brandon Tate, Sadie Britt and Billy Pearson all made appearances during the event to show support along with several other city officials. She said the support from the city itself was invaluable. Moton said she specifically appreciated the council allowing MADD to use the park.
“They were super kind, giving us the park at no charge,” she said.
Morton said the Lincoln Police Department also showed up and ran a booth that handed out water to participants in the event. She said Police Chief Darren Britton also participated in the event.
Morton said during the opening ceremony MADD also honored three police officers with the highest number of resolved drunk driving incidents. The event was also MCed by Talladega County Investigator Matthew Hill.
She said local businesses also showed a lot of support for the 5K. Morton said the event actually had too many sponsors for her to name them all.
She said the event was originally planned by a walk committee made up of locals including Powell, Brianna Yarbrough, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan and Lincoln Police Capt. Shannon Hallmark.
Morton said the funds from the event will go towards helping MADD train more volunteers to help families dealing with injuries or loss because of drunk driving. She said MADD offers several services to families affected by drunk driving including helping them work through the legal process.
Morton said MADD also hopes to use the funds to hire another victim’s advocate for Alabama as she is the only employee for the organization in the state.
She said none of these plans would be possible without the outpouring of support from Lincoln.
“Lincoln showed up and showed out,” Morton said.