Most schoolchildren in grades 2 and 3 read at grade level, testing says

Statewide, percentages varied fairly widely from results of spring testing on how second- and third-graders are reading this year.
Overall, the State Department of Education reports that of the 53,937 second graders tested, 78 percent were reading on their designated grade level.
For third-graders, the numbers that came in from testing 52,528 third graders gave a cumulative percentage of grade level success in reading as 76 percent for the recent school year completed.
Locally, second- and third-graders in the St. Clair County and Pell City school systems scored well within the state averages overall, with the district percentage for reading on grade level in Pell City Schools reported as 85.3 percent for second-graders and 83 percent for third-graders.
In the St. Clair County school system, overall, 87.6 percent of second-graders were reading on grade level and 92.9 percent of third-graders were.
Results by school for the Pell City School System were reported as 95.1 percent for second-graders at Coosa Valley Elementary, and for third-graders, 85.9 percent of students reading on grade level.
Eden Elementary results for second graders were 75.6 percent for second-graders, and 79.7 percent for third-graders.
Testing results for second-graders at Iola Roberts Elementary School were 85.5 percent on reading level for second-graders and 77.5 percent for third-graders.
For Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School, second-graders tested with 85.5 percent on reading level, and 86.9 percent of third-graders meeting state reading levels.
Results for St. Clair County Schools include seven elementary schools.
Second-grade students at Margaret Elementary School scored 89.9 percent on grade level, and third-graders, 83.6 percent.
For second-graders attending Moody Elementary School, the percentage reading on grade level was 88.5 percent, and for third-graders, 88.9 percent.
For Odenville Elementary Schools, second-graders tested were reading on grade level at 87.2 percent, and third-graders, at Odenville Intermediate School, 78.6 percent.
Ragland second-graders reading at grade level totaled 70. 6 percent, and third-graders, 69.2 percent.
Springville Elementary second-graders tested reading at 93.7 percent on grade level, and third-graders, 85.1 percent on grade level.
For Steele second-graders, the grade level percentage was 83.3 percent for third-graders, 73.7 percent.