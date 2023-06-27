 Skip to main content
Most schoolchildren in grades 2 and 3 read at grade level, testing says

Statewide, percentages varied fairly widely from results of spring testing on how second- and third-graders are reading this year.

Overall, the State Department of Education reports that of the 53,937 second graders tested, 78 percent were reading on their designated grade level.