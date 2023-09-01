 Skip to main content
Most claims dismissed in high school sleepover case

Claims of neglect and negligence against Pell City school and city officials in connection with a high school baseball team sleepover have largely been dismissed by a circuit judge.

Of the eight counts charged in a civil suit filed in March against the city of Pell City, the Pell City Board of Education and its members individually, all counts have been dismissed against the two entities and the personnel, but two remain for three former coaches named individually.