Most claims dismissed in high school sleepover case

Claims of neglect and negligence against Pell City school and city officials in connection with a high school baseball team sleepover have largely been dismissed by a circuit judge.
Of the eight counts charged in a civil suit filed in March against the city of Pell City, the Pell City Board of Education and its members individually, all counts have been dismissed against the two entities and the personnel, but two remain for three former coaches named individually.
Other system personnel named in the suit who were dismissed from the allegations include Pell City High School Principal Holly Harmon Costello, former Athletics Director Steve Mask, Assistant Superintendent Leah Stover and School Resource Officers Jonathan Jenkins and Thomas Gray.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington released his findings Wednesday, after hearing motions for dismissal filed in the case by the city and school system Aug. 3.
The case had originally been filed by Bill and Cayce Johnson following a Pell City High School “sleepover” event held by the school’s baseball team on campus Jan. 16.
The suit alleges that the Johnsons’ minor son had experienced a concussion caused by hazing and assault during the event. The suit noted that the boy needed to visit his family doctor the next day due to being hit in the head with pillows; school personnel were present during this incident, the suit says.
The suit claims that injuries to the student included a bloody nose, and that the student became dizzy and had a headache after the event.
The filing also asserted that the student was given “medication” following the pillow incident, without notifying or asking the parents if this was allowed.
The two coaches named, John Gluschick and David Collins, are no longer working within the school system. Gluschick was non-renewed by the school system in May and Collins resigned, also in May.
The two complaints that remain for the former coaches are for “assault and battery” and for “negligency and wantonness.”
The suit includes requests for compensatory and punitive damages, and all costs from filing the suit including attorneys’ fees, as well as “all special, incidental and consequential damages,” as well as “such other relief as the court or jury deems just and proper under the circumstances.”
“We are pleased with the court’s decision,” said Norman Wilder, president of the Pell City Board of Education. “We are ready to move forward.”
In his order, Weathington set a status hearing in the case for Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.
Other charges included within the civil suit filed included alleged acts of the Board of Education and the City defendants that were dismissed in the order.
These included allegations of negligence and wantonness.
Individuals named in these claims were Mask, Gluschick and Collins; with the issues of combined and concurring conduct; negligent/wanton supervision, training and/or retention.
Weathington’s order states that the counts as charged do not state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted.
The order continues, stating that the allegation of outrage raised in the suit as a state of action upon which relief can be granted to the plaintiffs was also dismissed.
Weathington’s order states that attorneys for the plaintiffs acknowledged during the hearing Aug. 3 that the claim for a declaratory judgment on outrage does not state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted.
“The city has maintained from the outset that this lawsuit was factually deficient and without merit,” said Pell City Manager Brian Muenger. “We are pleased that the Court has dismissed, with prejudice, the frivolous claims levied against the city and its officers.”
The claims that were dismissed were all dismissed with prejudice, meaning that they have been permanently dismissed by the court.