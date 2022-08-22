More than half a dozen vehicle thefts draw attention from Talladega County Sheriff's Deputies

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating more than half a dozen motor vehicle thefts reported in various locations over the past month or so. At least one arrest has been made in connection with one of these cases as of Monday afternoon.
Shawn Matthew Hodges, 35, of Sylacauga was arrested over the weekend for theft of property in the first degree and burglary in the third degree.
According to Captain Mike Jones, Hodges is charged with breaking into a private shop and stealing several tools, then stealing a red Polaris Trail Boss four-wheeler from the same location on July 30. Jones said a neighbor heard him starting up the four-wheeler and saw him riding away on it. Hodges appears to have dropped most of the tools that he tried to steal while fleeing on the four-wheeler.
A warrant was obtained, and Hodges was arrested at his home Sunday on Knoll Drive in Sylacauga. Total bond was set at $75,000; he remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Monday afternoon.
The other recent cases remain open, Jones said, although there are suspects in a couple of them.
The first of the remaining cases involved the theft of a black 1998 Ford F350 pickup truck and a window regulator for the same vehicle from a part time mechanic shop on Renfroe Road on July 3. A door and lock valued at $100 were damaged.
The window regulator was later recovered, and deputies do have a suspect in the case but have not made an arrest yet, Jones said. The truck was recovered July 11.
A four-seat Polaris Ranger side-by-side from the 5000 block of McGowan’s Ferry Road was reported stolen July 23. In this case, Jones said, there was GPS tracking on the vehicle, which was subsequently recovered. The people who had it when it was recovered denied stealing it, but at least one of them was arrested on drug charges, Jones said.
The next incident was reported July 25 on Oakdale Road in Alpine but may have happened several weeks earlier. A 1982 maroon and burgundy Honda GL 500 motorcycle was reported stolen from a vacant residence, Jones said. Another motorcycle at the same location was moved, but not taken. There are no witnesses or suspects in this case.
On the morning of Aug. 9, someone stole a 2019 spread-axle flatbed trailer valued at $30,000 from a commercial property on lower Bon Air Road. There are also no witnesses or suspects in this case.
The next incident was reported Aug. 17 on Centerhill Road near Sylacauga, Jones said. In this case, a red Yamaha Grizzly four-wheeler valued at $3,500 was taken from behind a shed on a residential property. There are no witnesses or suspects in this case, either.
The most recent case involves the theft of a 2007 white Harley-Davidson Sportster XL883 valued at $3,000. The owner reported the motorcycle stolen from his yard on Ridgeway Circle near Talladega. Again, there are no witnesses or suspects.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website or through the mobile app.