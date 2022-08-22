 Skip to main content
More than half a dozen vehicle thefts draw attention from Talladega County Sheriff's Deputies

Shawn Matthew Hodges

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating more than half a dozen motor vehicle thefts reported in various locations over the past month or so. At least one arrest has been made in connection with one of these cases as of Monday afternoon.

Shawn Matthew Hodges, 35, of Sylacauga was arrested over the weekend for theft of property in the first degree and burglary in the third degree.