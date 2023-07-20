More than $900,000 worth of repaving begins on city streets

The city of Talladega’s first repaving project of the current administration got under way earlier this week.
The project, which was approved by the City Council in May, includes nine city streets. The low bid of $922,518 was submitted by Vulcan Materials, Asphalt and Construction, LLC. Two other companies also bid on the project, at just over $1 million each.
“There are substantial improvements under way throughout our city. We are forging ahead with our street paving project while simultaneously working on a 10-year plan for paving, striping and patching,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “We are also developing a downtown pocket park. In addition, we opened over 30 new businesses in the past year; recruited developers for over 200 new homes; reduced blight by demolishing 36 abandoned buildings; gained admission into Main Street Alabama; and reduced crime.”
Former City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Council President Betty Spratlin also expressed their excitement about the paving project and other recent improvements.
“I am proud that we were able to launch a street paving project of this magnitude,” Patterson said. “This endeavor, along with our ongoing infrastructure investments and consistent investment in organizations that help improve the quality of life in Talladega, will have a tremendous and lasting impact.”
“I am thrilled about the impact that the current paving project will have in our city. I am especially excited about having Willman Road paved. For a long time, the entire council has worked very hard on this paving project. It takes a lot of resources and time to plan and complete a project of this magnitude,” Spratlin added. “We expect this large paving project to be completed this summer and ask that citizens remain patient as work continues throughout the city in all of our wards.”
The project area includes West Street North (from Sloan Avenue parallel to Alabama 77 to Howard Street), Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard (from Shaw Avenue to Brignoli Street), Fifth Street (from Coffee Street to Ashland Highway), Willman Road (from Alison Mill to Taylor’s Mill), Bemiston Avenue to East Parkway, Costner Street (from Allen Street to Marshall), an unnamed road (from Costner to the dead end), Yarborough (from Costner to the dead end) and Martin Luther King Junior Drive (from McAlpine Street to West Battle Street).
City public information officer Mary Sood added that there may be enough funding left at the end of the current project to add a couple of more city streets to the list, but could not confirm this as of Thursday.