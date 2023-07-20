 Skip to main content
More than $900,000 worth of repaving begins on city streets

The city of Talladega’s first repaving project of the current administration got under way earlier this week.

The project, which was approved by the City Council in May, includes nine city streets. The low bid of $922,518 was submitted by Vulcan Materials, Asphalt and Construction, LLC. Two other companies also bid on the project, at just over $1 million each.