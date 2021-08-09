More than 1,100 come out for United Way back-to-school event at Veterans Park

TALLADEGA — It was pretty hot out, but that didn’t stop more than 1,100 people from coming out to Veterans Park on Saturday to celebrate the end of summer following the single weirdest school year in history.
According to Valerie Burrage, executive director of the United Way of North Talladega County, 1,115 volunteers, school children and adults turned out for the “Back 2 School Rally.” There were also about 952 backpacks loaded with school supplies for elementary to high school students handed out during the course of the day. At least 75 more backpacks will be distributed to children in public housing whose parents couldn’t make it to the park.
Entertainment included everything from three mobile gaming units (GameZone, Park and Play Events and Mobile Game Party) to bounce castles, water slides, free throw games, a DJ spinning inspirational tunes and a photo booth.
Talladega Police had a booth set up in the park, and Kona Ice seemed to be doing a steady business in snow cones. There was also lots of other food, much of it donated and available for free. There were hot dogs and ice cream from Pop The Top Soda Shop and grab bags from Burger King and boxes from Chick-Fil-A. There was a line for the photo booth, too.
“It’s just a great day,” Burrage said. “We have a lot of fun games, and people of a variety of ages all coming to have a good time together.”
She added, "We all have different motivators “Is it getting a diploma, is it making a team, is it making money, is it going to college? No matter what, it’s never too early to get started. You should start in kindergarten.”
Burrage also thanked Phillip White of 2Mee.org as being another prime mover behind Saturday’s event.
“It’s just been outstanding,” White said. “God has really blessed us today. The rain seems to have gone around us, and we all had a chance to come together and do some good for Talladega. I’m proud to be part of it.”
Sponsors included the United Way, 2Mee, Trinity United Methodist Church, Alabama Power Service Organization, DOK, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the city of Talladega, two United Way of North Talladega County Partnering Agencies, Bellview Baptist Church and the Talladega Housing Authority.
There will be another school supply giveaway Saturday at Edythe Sims Park in the Knoxville Community from 3-6 p.m.
