More straight A's for Dr. Lacey

Dr. Suzanne Lacey

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Suzanne Lacey.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home/file

TALLADEGA — As she has every year since 2011, Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has earned straight A’s on her annual evaluation by the County School Board.

During the same meeting, the board also voted unanimously to extend Lacey’s contract by one year, to 2024.