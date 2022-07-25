More straight A's for Dr. Lacey

TALLADEGA — As she has every year since 2011, Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has earned straight A’s on her annual evaluation by the County School Board.
During the same meeting, the board also voted unanimously to extend Lacey’s contract by one year, to 2024.
The results were tabulated by Board Attorney Charlie Gaines, who was unable to attend the board’s Monday morning meeting in person but sent an open letter.
“Every year, we think we have seen her reach the pinnacle of her success,” Gaines wrote. “But every year she proves us wrong by building on her previous successes.”
As in previous years, each of the five board members rated the superintendent’s performance in 10 different areas, including as chief executive officer of the system; as an educational leader; as personnel, facilities, pupil personnel services and financial manager for the system; as director of community relations activities; communications and interpersonal relationships; professional development and leadership and other professional responsibilities. There were various subcategories to each of the major categories as well.
In his letter, Gaines said he did not know of anyone who consistently rated so highly. “I know there is no one else in the state, and I doubt if there is anyone else in the country,” he said.
Lacey has won a series of accolades during her career, including her recently being named state Superintendent of the Year last year.
In their comments, the board members themselves described Lacey as loyal, persistent, visionary, a master of seeing specific needs and then planning to address them. She was cited as an example of integrity and professionalism, and a mentor to other superintendents in neighboring systems.
“I love being the superintendent, and I want to thank you for choosing me for the job all those years ago,” she said.
She especially thanked all of her principals, most of them hired during her tenure and on her recommendation, as well as the central office staff, particularly Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vicky Ozment (“I was her principal in Childersburg, Lacey said) and Chief Schools Financial Officer Avery Embry.
“And as I have said before, we couldn’t do any of it without this board,” she said. “You really are rock stars.”
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted two checks from the Alabama Power Foundation for $1,000 each for Spanish classes at Munford High School and the Agri-Science Program at Childersburg High School. Lacey said the latter program would involve a tiny house program currently to the one currently in place in Lincoln.
—Accepted the resignations of Jenny Bickerstaff (Kindergarten at Childersburg Elementary), Dr. Brendan Gilliland (social studies at Munford High), Paul McGrady (bus driver at Fayetteville), Amy Nunn (CNP assistant at Sycamore) and Samantha Spurling (CNP assistant at Lincoln High).
—Hired Elton Ashley (math at Talladega County Central High School), Julia Bookman (kindergarten at Childersburg Elementary), Jessica Bunting (CNP assistant at Sycamore Elementary), Levi Carpenter (English at Childersburg Middle), Victoria Castleberry (special education/bus assistant at Stemley Elementary), Katlyn Eller (pre-K at Sycamore), Amber Garrett (business education at Drew Middle), Marcus Herbert (social studies at Comer Elementary), Stellana Herron (bus driver at Munford Middle), Jill Johnson (sixth grade at Comer Elementary), Sabrietta Kidd (SOAR classroom assistant at Munford Middle), Teresa Lackey (CNP assistant at Lincoln High), Kenya Parker (pre-K instructional assistant at Stemley), Kelly Smith (pre-K instructional assistant at Stemley), Sandra Trull (LPN at Drew Middle and Lincoln High), Erika Twymon (SOAR classroom assistant at TCCHS), Sean Wadsworth (social studies at Munford High), Timothy Ward (bus driver at Childersburg Middle) and Lavonte Young (social studies teacher at TCCHS).
—Transferred Nicole Gortney from bus drive at Munford Middle to transportation shop assistant; Nena Hebson from bus driver at Comer High to career tech; Karen Lovell from Lincoln Elementary special education assistant to special education assistant and bus aide; Lisa Machen, pre-K instructional assistant to special education instructional assistant/bus assistant at Lincoln Elementary; Selena Sanderson, central office data technician to central office data systems specialist; Craig Smith, bus driver at Munford Middle to bus driver at Munford Career tech route; Connie Westfall, Lincoln High CNP assistant, six hour to seven hour.
—Switched Donna Igo (science at Fayetteville) and Jo Holzman (mat at Childersburg Middle) from TEAMS to standard teacher contracts.
—Approved TEAMS contracts for William Bailey (math at Lincoln High), Tammy Bailey (math at Drew Middle), Lauren Ashley Blocker (math at B.B. Comer), Destinee Biskey (math at Munford High), Robin Bynam (math at Drew Middle), Brittany Daugherty (science at Childersburg High), Michael Duff (science at Lincoln High), Lindsey Emondson (math at Lincoln High), Courtney Evans (math at Drew Middle), Anita Foy (science at Childersburg Middle), Megan Hendrix (science at Drew Middle), Amber Thomason Hicks (science at Winterboro), Amanda Kepple (science at Drew Middle), Mark Matthews (math at Childersburg Middle), Allison Miles (science at Drew Middle), Traci Muse (math at Comer High), Michael Poe (science at Comer High), Wendy Roberts (science at Lincoln High), Teri Shearer (math at Winterboro), James Sherbert (science at Fayetteville), Ashley Simpson (science at Munford Middle), Derek Stephens (math at Munford Middle), Bethany Thomas (science at Munford Middle), Christopher Totherow (math at Munford High), Rebecca Ulrich (math at Lincoln High), Christopher Wilson (math at Childersburg Middle) and Brian Young (science at Winterboro).
—Awarded bids for painting projects at Drew Middle, Lincoln High, Munford High and Munford Middle to PCI of Chelsea. Drew, Lincoln and Munford Middle came to $2.10 per square foot total, while Munford High came to $3.20 per square foot.
—Awarded a bid for security gates and fencing at Comer High to M.J. Brooks and Son of Sylacauga for $96,000.
—Awarded the bid for partial roof replacement at Munford Elementary to Alabama Roofing and Sheet Metal of Anniston for $49,800.
—Heard Lacey announce that the newest test results showed 80 percent of third graders reading at proficiency.
—Heard Lacey announce that teachers would be coming back for the new year Aug. 2 and the students would be returning a week later.
—Heard that the old Winterboro School had been rechristened Professional Academy Training Hub, or Path.
—Approved the new salary schedules for the coming school year, including a new matrix approved by the legislature and a four percent pay raise.
—Announced their next meeting would be Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.