More people seeking vaccine visit Coosa Valley Medical Center's vaccination clinic

SYLACAUGA — Coosa Valley Medical Center continued its weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, and the hospital's vaccination team prioritized those who are immunocompromised and now qualify for a third dose.
The clinic opened with longer hours (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) with 500 doses available to those who qualify. Though the priority was placed on the fully vaccinated to receive booster shots, those wishing to get their first or second doses were also welcomed.
Only a few hours into the clinic, more than 200 doses had already been administered, which doubled the weekly average of about 100 to 150 per clinic.
Amy Price, chief nursing and chief operation manager for Coosa Valley Medical Center, said that demand was high when doors opened. Though most of the patients were elderly and requesting boosters, Price noted that several were children over 12 who were receiving first or second doses, also.
Price expressed concerns about the Delta variant as the hospital is experiencing a five-day surge in positive cases found through testing. Fears of the variant have also spurred more demand for vaccinations.
The hospital has delivered nearly 17,000 doses of the vaccine since January of this year. Price said that they have ordered more supply of the Pfizer vaccine and will seek to continue the distribution.
“It’s a crazy time in healthcare right now, we need people to get vaccinated so that we can get this thing (COVID-19) off our backs," Price said.
Price mentioned that the rise in cases has once again put hospital capacity in a pinch with more and more demand for beds while also striving to keep hospital staff safe and healthy.
The hospital's 10 ICU beds have also been in higher demand with covid patients competing with those with other medical emergencies for resources and space. CVMC has expanded its use of antibody infusions used to treat certain COVID-19 patients and to try to decrease the need for admissions.