More charges for suspected child abuser from Talladega County

A 20-year-old Talladega County man has now been charged with the sexual abuse of 10 different children, and is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds now totalling $1 million.
Logan Alexander Chartrand of Talladega was served late last week with two more warrants, one for sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and the other for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 only. The victims in both the newest cases were young boys.
Chartrand has also been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children under the age of 12 in Lincoln and one in the jurisdiction of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
In the city of Talladega, Chartrand is accused of one count of sexual abuse alone and three counts of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. All four of the victims in these cases were girls who were abused between 2019 and 2020.
All told, the Chartrand’s alleged victims range in age from 12 years old to 3 years old. Investigators believe that most of them were the children of family friends or acquaintances.
The city cases were investigated by Det. Dennis McDaniel, who gave much of the credit for the charges to the staff at Palmer Place and the Talladega County Department of Human Resources.
“The ladies at Palmer Place worked extremely hard on those cases and really deserve more credit than me,” he said.
Palmer Place is the children’s advocacy center for Talladega and surrounding counties, and also provides court preparation and counselling for victims. They are a United Way agency.
Investigators believe that there are likely more victims out there.
Sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree are class A felonies, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
The Daily Home does not generally identify people who are charged with sexual offenses until they have been convicted or pleaded guilty, but decided to make an exception in this case based on the number of alleged victims.