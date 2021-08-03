More charges for former Talladega County clerk accused of forging car titles

TALLADEGA — A former clerk at the Talladega County Satellite Revenue Office in Oxford is now facing a dozen counts of forgery as well as felony ethics charges, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Tracwy Roman, 36, was first arrested on four counts of forgery in June, and posted bond within hours of being booked into the jail. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, all of the charges involved transferring car titles from Georgia to Alabama with information that Roman allegedly knew to be false. Giddens said his office opened an investigation after Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington raised concerns, but the newer forgery charges mostly stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Giddens likened Roman’s alleged actions to money laundering, but with automobiles instead of cash. A person would bring a presumably stolen vehicle with a bogus title from Georgia to the Oxford office, have it transferred to Alabama and walk away with a clean title so that the vehicle could be sold.
The ethics charges involve Roman allegedly using an office of public trust for personal benefit.
Bond in each of the cases was set at $2,500. Roman was arrested on the newer charges Sunday and posted bond Monday, according to jail records.
Roman had worked in the Revenue office since 2015 or 2016. The alleged forgeries occurred between March and October of last year, according to jail records.
Forgery in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. The ethics charge is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Since the cars were brought over a state line, Roman may also be facing federal charges. It did not appear that any federal charges had been filed as of Tuesday, however.