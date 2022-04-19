More catalytic converter thefts: Five are reported stolen this time

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of five catalytic converters reported from two different locations over the weekend.
The first incident was reported Friday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Alabama Department of Revenue Office in Talladega. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the converter was taken off a Ford F-350 that was in the parking lot.
The other four were all taken off vehicles at Sims Repair Shop over the weekend. The thefts were reported Monday at around noon.
There were no suspects listed in either case.
Catalytic converter thefts have become fairly common in the area over the last several years, perhaps because the converters are easy to steal, contain small amounts of extremely rare metals and are difficult to trace.
Removing a catalytic converter can be done in less than two minutes and usually results in about $2,000 in damage to the vehicle.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.