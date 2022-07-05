More catalytic converter thefts: At least 10 are gone, adding to a growing total locally

At least 10 catalytic converters have been reported stolen to the Talladega Police Department and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, bringing the total for the two agencies to 31 since April.
Catalytic converter theft is a problem almost everywhere, although specific numbers for Sylacauga, Childersburg and Lincoln were not readily available for this story.
The most recent county case was reported June 19 at MOCO Transportation on U.S. 280 near Sylacauga.
In addition to the converter stolen off a 2003 Ford F150, the victims in this case also reported three Pioneer radios and a three quarter ton jack stolen. A Ryobi saw was recovered at the scene.
The nine converters reported stolen in the city were taken from two different locations between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.
The first case involved five vehicles at Sims Auto Repair on Fort Lashley, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson,.
This time, the converters were the only things reported stolen, from a 2004 Volvo XC9, a Nissan Maxima, a Hyundai Elantra, a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Kia Sorento.
Four other vehicles lost their converters at Marks Alignment on Battle Street. In this case, the vehicles targeted included a 1997 Dodge Ram, a 2001 Toyota Tacoma, a 2009 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Acura. Thompson said there are no witnesses or suspects in the two most recent cases.
Talladega Police arrested Billy Irvin after catching him in the act of attempting to remove a converter in the parking lot of a Dollar General earlier this month. Irvin has been charged with at least two counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle, and is considered a person of interest in some other cases, but was still in jail as of Wednesday evening and cannot be considered a suspect in the recent cases.
Catalytic converters are common targets for theft because they are relatively easy to steal, can be stolen very quickly and with minimal effort, and are untraceable once they have been removed from a vehicle. They have relatively small amounts of extremely rare and valuable metals, however.
Theft of catalytic converters has been on the upswing for several years now nationally, possibly beginning with the COVID-19 lockdowns, when people were less likely to be driving.
Although not exclusive targets, converter thieves most often target trucks, SUVs and buses, likely because of high ground clearance, and commercial properties, where there is likely to be more than one vehicle parked.