Monday is deadline for local voter registration

Talladega residents who have not registered to vote, or who need to change their registration information, in order to cast a ballot in the Aug. 22 general election, have until Monday to do so.
The general election will include the offices of mayor, all five council seats and all five city board of education seats.
If you have not registered to vote before, or you have moved and not re-registered, you may register in person with the Board of Registrars in the Talladega County Courthouse or in Sylacauga at the Courthouse Annex prior to Monday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. You may also register via mail postmarked no later than Monday.
Click on the “My Voting Information” icon and enter the correct information as requested for verification. This gives you all your current information: address, status and polling site. If this information is correct, you need do nothing else — you are properly registered to vote and ready to go to the polls.
You may also register on-line.
IF you need to update address or other information OR need to register vote, go to the same website, www.alabamavotes.gov and choose the “Voter Registration/Update” Icon. Choose on-line registration. Follow instructions and complete all information before submitting. Deadline is midnight Monday.
Regardless of the method of registering or updating, in person, by mail or on-line, the information must be submitted in a timely manner, and reviewed and approved by the Board of Registrars before any registration/update is officially completed. Once it is completed, an information postcard will be mailed to the voter.
Candidates also must be U.S. citizens prior to the election. A ward map is available at city hall and online at www.talladega.com.
Voting will be at the B.N. Mabra Recreation Center (Ward 1), Brecon Recreation Center (Ward 2), Spring Street Recreation Center (Wards 3 and 4) and Bemiston Recreation Center (Ward 5).
There will also be a town-hall type candidate forum at the historic Ritz Theater Aug. 15. Please submit any questions for the candidates to newsdailyhome@gmail.com.