Mobile Home Park fun: A loud boom, smoke, a gushot and meth all from the same trailer

Talladega Police and Fire responded to an incident at Brecon Mobile Home Park on Saturday night that may have resulted in some property damage but ultimately no criminal charges.
According to Chief John McCoy, officers initially responded to a complaint about a large crowd forming near one particular trailer. When officers arrived, one of the bystanders said the crowd had only come out after hearing a loud “Boom” coming from inside the trailer and seeing smoke coming out of it.
An officer went to the side door of the trailer and knocked on it. The officer could hear a male voice inside, but no one came to the door. When he identified himself as a police officer, the occupant used obscene language and was told to leave by the time he counted to three. In the meantime, another officer could see through a window into the living room, where someone seemed to be setting a fire separate from the one that was already causing smoke to come out of the trailer.
The first officer could hear the person that had used the obscene language count to three and then shots were heard inside the trailer.
The SWAT team and the Talladega Fire Department responded, and eventually two adult hispanic males came out of the trailer. One said that he had shot a female subject inside, but there were no signs of anyone else after the fire department put out the fire and the SWAT team had cleared the rest of the structure.
A Taurus 9 mm, two spent shell casings, baggies, a glass pipe, a lighter and three bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine were recovered inside the trailer, however.
The meth and paraphernalia were turned over to the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and since neither man claimed ownership of the gun or admitted to firing it, both were charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and reckless endangerment. One of the two men was local. The second told officers at the scene that he lived in the trailer where the events had taken place, but gave the Talladega County Metro Jail an address in South Carolina.
McCoy said the misdemeanor charges were dropped when the municipal court office declined to issue warrants. It did not appear that any drug charges had been filed, either.