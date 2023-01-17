MLK Unity breakfast highlights hope, unity

His words were written, in part, in his own shorthand from the depths of a Birmingham jail cell.
They were also spoken, from church pulpits and city sidewalks, from the streets of the country to the many roads traveled to deliver hope of justice and equality.
And in the messages Dr. Martin Luther King carried with him in his short life of 39 years, the hope, the light and the dream are still alive and a critical part of a democratic society in a land created for freedom.
King’s legacy was the focus for Monday’s 14th annual St. Clair County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast, which filled the Pell City Civic Center with those who hold King’s pleas made decades ago with hope for the future.
Dr. Gregory J. Vincent, president of Talladega College, began his tribute to the late civil rights leader with reference made to the country’s First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
He explained his reasons for choosing the example laid out in the document to preface the work and reasonings King left behind.
“I want to begin with the First Amendment of our country,” Vincent said. “And here’s why.”
The document controls the government we have, Vincent, pointed out, and it established the boundaries set forth for citizens of a democracy.
“It doesn’t allow the government to interfere with your personal relationship with your chosen savior,” he said. “And it empowers you to speak freely.”
Vincent also pointed out that freedom of the press, done in its search for truth, is also an integral part of the establishment of the American democratic principles set forth in the amendment.
“And there’s another part of this document,” Vincent said. “It gives us, the rank and file people of this country, the right to peacefully assemble, and the right to petition and show the grievances we may have with our government officials.”
And on this day, the one dedicated to the works and relevance of King’s role in the history of the United States, and a day to show the need to remember these principles, Vincent said.
“It’s a day for us to raise up our First Amendment,” he said.
Vincent shared many ways the vision and righteousness of King’s words and teachings continue to affect his life, and those of so many others.
He spoke of King’s letters written from King’s cell in the Birmingham jail, where he was held for breaking the law of holding a gathering without having an issued permit.
“He broke the law, but, there are just and unjust laws,” Vincent said, citing laws that allowed slavery, allowed Jim Crow, and allowed the Holocaust to occur.
“These things happened under a legal regime,” he said. “What’s legal is not always just. And this is our collective responsibility to stand up to.”
These points in history of injustice “anywhere and everywhere are most meaningful as we stand here today,” Vincent said. “It takes tireless work to have equality and to have justice. There is no rest.”
Vincent recalled a story of a conversation King has been remembered for having, directed to God,
“He wanted to be allowed to live to see part of the second half of the 21st century,” Vincent said.
And, he was.
Vincent said he hoped all in the present century could make that decision to live in the present, to remain hopeful for the present, and to seek unity, still, in the present.
“I refuse to let anything overcome my hopefulness,” he said. “I’m an optimist.”
He further encouraged involvement in support of the principles of the democracy set forth in the founding documents of the United States of America by remaining, or becoming active.
“We know that democracy is not a spectator sport,” Vincent said. “And that we must engage with people we both agree with and disagree with.”
Vincent recalled, too, the moment when King proclaimed that “he had seen the top of the mountain, and had seen the Promised Land. But, I’ll be there.”
Following these words, King was shot and killed in Memphis the next day, Vincent recalled.
“But, he saw it,” Vincent said.
And, with the 94th anniversary of when King’s time began on the earth, Vincent stressed the importance of the legacy that was created.
“Please continue the work,” Vincent said. “It’s more critical than ever.
“And please, do not be cynical,” he said. “Find your hope, and carry that message to someone who might need it today. Hope.”
Citing a quote made by the late Nelson Mandela, Vincent paraphrased its message.
“If we can be taught to hate, we can be taught to love,” he said.