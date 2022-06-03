Missing Korean War soldier to receive memorial service

A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Talladega, for a soldier who has been missing in action for more than 70 years.
Basil Addison Williams enlisted in the Army in 1949, when he was just 17, with the permission of his mother. The Korean War Project and Alabama Gold Star Veterans will be placing a bronze marker at the family plot.
During the Korean War, Williams served as a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950, when his unit was engaged in battle next to the Chongchon River. According to a release from Hall of Heroes Committee President Chuck Keith, “It was later determined that he had died while missing due to hostile fire and declared dead on Dec. 31, 1953. … He was just over 18 years old at the time of his death.”
“It's not very often this type of service is conducted, especially since Corporal Willimas' remains have not been found,” Keith said. “However, what does remain is his memory in the hearts and minds of those who remember him and the family who continued to wait for more news of his fate for almost 70 years. No doubt this will help bring a measure of closure for the family - the remaining nieces and nephew who promised their parents - Basil's brothers and sisters, they would continue the quest for news of their loved one.”
Williams was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal and awarded a Purple Heart. He also earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Marksmanship Badge, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He is one of the 1,766 casualties sustained by the 9th infantry between the 25 and 29 of November 1950 following an attack in the Kujang area of North Korea by overwhelming numbers of Chinese troops. Of those, 1,359 were initially reported missing as well.
His name is inscribed in Court #8 in the Courts of the Missing in Honolulu, on the Korean War Veterans Monument in Washington, D.C., in the U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Park in Mobile and the Korean War Monument in Seoul, S. Korea.