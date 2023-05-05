Miss Sylacauga organization to sponsor fishing tournament next month

SYLACAUGA — The Miss Sylacauga nonprofit organization will be hosting its first annual Miss Sylacauga Scholarship Fishing Tournament on June 24. The tournament will be held at Lay Lake at Beeswax Landing.
This event will serve as a fundraiser for scholarships for the young women competing for Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Teen.
“Most Miss Sylacauga participants are seniors in high school or college students, so they can use these funds for tuition, housing, and other expenses,” director of Miss Sylacauga Kim Parker-Todd said. She said that the age range for Miss Sylacauga Teen was 13 to 18, so these girls have an opportunity to either defer their disbursement of scholarship funds or use it for dual enrollment.
“We are trying to raise awareness of the long window of opportunity for scholarship dollars, when girls start to compete at the age of 13,” Parker-Todd said.
Pre-registration for the tournament started on May 1 and participants will be able to register until the day of the event. As boats are registered, the number of the boat will be added to the website.
The day of the event, check-in will begin at 4 a.m. and the tournament will start at daylight. At 2 p.m. weigh-in will begin. There will be a fee of $100 per boat for a maximum of 2 people.
Incentives will be given for the top 3 winners. First place will receive $1,500, second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $500.
“We are hoping that people spread the word so that we can get as many fishermen and boaters out as possible,” Parker-Todd said. She said that they are also seeking sponsorships for this event.