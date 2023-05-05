 Skip to main content
Miss Sylacauga organization to sponsor fishing tournament next month

SYLACAUGA The Miss Sylacauga nonprofit organization will be hosting its first annual Miss Sylacauga Scholarship Fishing Tournament on June 24. The tournament will be held at Lay Lake at Beeswax Landing.

This event will serve as a fundraiser for scholarships for the young women competing for Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Teen.