 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miss Sylacauga looking for entrants for October pegeant

Lacey Wood

Lacey Wood wins Miss Sylacauga 2021

 SHS Commercial Photography

Miss Sylacauga is looking for entrants for this year’s pageant 

The organization said in a news release it is inviting girls and women ages 13-26 to enter. Candidates compete in Red Carpet (evening gown), Interview and Talent, and for the Outstanding Teen Candidates they also compete in Lifestyle and Fitness.

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.