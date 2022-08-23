Miss Sylacauga looking for entrants for October pegeant

Miss Sylacauga is looking for entrants for this year’s pageant
The organization said in a news release it is inviting girls and women ages 13-26 to enter. Candidates compete in Red Carpet (evening gown), Interview and Talent, and for the Outstanding Teen Candidates they also compete in Lifestyle and Fitness.
The release said there are also opportunities for younger girls to participate. Is said young girls ages 7-11 can become a Rising Star for a VIP backstage experience that day.
Entry deadline for all is Sept. 17.
The release said Miss Sylacauga candidates don’t have to be a finalist or winner to walk away with cash scholarships. It said the Maxey Veazey Patron’s Scholarship is divided equally among all the Miss Sylacauga candidates. Last year nearly $15,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships and donations were awarded.
The release also said there will be a location change for the pageant this year. Due to construction on the stage at Sylacauga High School, the competition will be held at B.B. Comer High School at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Tickets can be purchased on the website in advance or at the door for $10.
Established in 1937, Miss Sylacauga is the longest running preliminary to Miss Alabama, that goes on to compete at Miss America. The competition is sponsored by Sylacauga Parks and Recreation.
Visit MissSylacuaga.com for eligibility, how to enter, purchase tickets, and more. You can also reach out to Director Kim Todd at 216-702-0093.
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.