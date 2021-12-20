Miss April Fashion Girl is open and ready to serve tween girls

The City of Talladega and the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Miss April Fashion Girl sewing studio today on Coffee Street.
City officials, Chamber officials, and sewing students were in attendance.
Miss April Fashion Girl is a fashion and beauty brand for tween girls. The brand manufactures its own line of apparel, cosmetics, books, and art supplies, and teaches fashion, entrepreneurship, confidence, and style. Products are sold at 36 Beall’s Florida Department stores and online at www.missaprilfashiongirl.com. To inquire about classes, phone 256-474-5788 or email hello@missaprilfashiongirl.com. The studio is located downtown in Talladega.
City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. recently met with Ms. Clark to discuss her vision and plans for her business.
"I am excited about meeting all of Talladega's business owners, learning more about their products and services, and making our community aware of the impact they are having," he said. "April Clark received a grant from Google executives to bring sewing machines for youth into our community. This is reviving the art of sewing while also helping youth to expand their horizons and instilling a sense of pride that comes from learning a valuable new skill.”
The new business is located at 113 Coffee Street, Suite C.